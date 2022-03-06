HAGERSTOWN, MD. – They drove pickup trucks, RVs, 18-wheelers and minivans, some making a 2,500-mile journey from Southern California. More joined as the convoy passed through Amarillo, Texas, or rallied at a farm equipment supplier in Monrovia, Ind. And others came in Friday, as about 1,000 vehicles converged at a speedway in Hagerstown, Md., under the rallying cry of "freedom."

The truckers and their supporters are now the closest they have been to the nation's capital, where they want to hold lawmakers "accountable" for the government's pandemic responses. Their plans for coming days remained opaque on Saturday afternoon, but organizers said they intended to stay in Hagerstown — about an hour's drive from the Beltway — for the rest of the day and hold a rally in the evening.

The convoy's motives are muddy, too. People gathered in the western Maryland city described frustrations with workplace vaccine mandates and other measures meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus — even though those rules have been lifted in many places. The speedway crowds chanted anti-President Joe Biden slogans and displayed support for former president Donald Trump. Extremism analysts point to a broader set of right-wing causes that has motivated participants.

Trucks and cars filed into the speedway complex Saturday morning, passing under an American flag waving from a cable between two 30-foot booms attached to semi tow-trucks. Within, truckers and their supporters were waking up after the Friday night rally. Most in the crowd were White men, but there were also some young children and dogs.

Rows and rows of tanker trucks, flatbeds, box trailers, RVs and pickups lined the parking lot, bearing license plates from Utah, Maine, Arkansas, Texas and other states. A chorus of honking horns blared from the area where the convoy vehicles were stacked in lines, awaiting their next move.

On Friday night, Brian Brase, a convoy organizer, looked out at the crowd — some dressed in red-white-and-blue beanies and waving American flags — and told them to celebrate the distance they had traveled. But they would have to wait longer to learn their final destination and what to do when they get there.

"Well, we're going to do something," he said, laughing. "What this is is yet to be determined. Please be patient."

Organizers of the self-titled "People's Convoy" previously said they would aim for the Beltway area on Saturday and wouldn't go into D.C. itself. But Brase announced Friday morning to supporters in Lore City, Ohio, that the schedule had changed. They were staying in Hagerstown on Saturday before probably targeting another location "only two miles from the Beltway," he said, without offering specifics.

Asked about the group's plans, People's Convoy organizer Mike Landis said: "We're going to keep annoying D.C. … Just make them wonder a little bit." He continued: "Look, we're truck drivers; we're very spontaneous."

The possibility of caravans of truckers heading to the Beltway has prompted security concerns, drawing in police agencies from D.C., Maryland and Virginia to monitor the group. Supporters have been joining and leaving throughout the trip, making it difficult to estimate the size of the convoy.

Officials across the region advised drivers to be prepared for potentially severe traffic through the weekend. "It's a very fluid situation," Ellen Kamilakis, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said.

On Friday night, the mood of the group was celebratory and proud. Truckers blared the song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and ate spaghetti, burgers and chicken tacos donated by supporters. Leaders stood on the makeshift stage of a flatbed truck and lambasted the federal government for imposing vaccine and mask mandates, policies they believe violated their fundamental rights as Americans.

The protesters, inspired by the self-styled "Freedom Convoy" that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks, have complained about the perceived infringement on their freedoms. Some of the truckers displayed flags blending the United States' Stars and Stripes with the Canadian maple leaf.

Extremism researchers following this movement say the demonstrators' hostility toward the vaccines is just one of several anti-government, right-wing beliefs that they espouse. Flatbeds, semis and other trucks and cars in the speedway parking area were decorated with signs and messages referencing far-right political views and conspiracy theories, including calls to "arrest Fauci," referring to Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, and equating the mandates to slavery. Some supporters wore "Make America Great Again" caps. Others waved flags bearing an allusion to an explicit anti-Biden slogan.

On Saturday, signs and banners ran the gamut featuring political slogans, Bible verses and expressions of patriotism. "Open Keystone pipeline," one read. Others: "Trump won" and "we will not comply."

A woman offered free copies of the Bible from a stand near another supporter selling "People's Convoy" T-shirts.

Brase has said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus — first issued by Trump in March 2020 and later extended by Biden — and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government's response to the pandemic.

Craig Brown, a 53-year-old trucker, left his home in Sandpoint, Idaho, two weeks ago, taking a delivery of apples to Los Angeles to get closer to the convoy's launch point in Adelanto, Calif. He felt uncomfortable that the government could expect him to receive such a new vaccine, and he wanted to teach his teenage daughters to stand up for what they believe in. So he bought a month's worth of nonperishable food, installed an extra freezer in his vehicle, and set off to join a movement.

On his way to Los Angeles, Brown's truck broke down and he had to wait five days for repairs. And before he even found the other truckers, Brown adopted a two-year-old golden retriever named Copper.

By Feb. 23, he had joined the group on their way out of Southern California. Since then, Brown said the trip has been more exciting than he could have imagined. People across the country had made signs to support them, he said, and so many volunteers had brought food to rest stops that he had hardly tapped into his nonperishables.

"It's a high, seeing all the people on the overpasses and the sides of the roads," Brown said. "All these people treating us like we are heroes."

Brown, who had the coronavirus last month, does not want to do anything political in D.C. He said he wants to end the trip by parking alongside the truckers and their supporters, and eating a meal together.

"We are going to eat, going to celebrate and enjoy the company of people who think we are heroes," he said.

During the journey, supporters have stood on chilly highway overpasses to wave American flags. They've cheered at rallies and followed the journey on social media. And donations have poured in. By Monday, the group claimed to have collected more than $1.5 million.

One convoy participant said Friday during a livestream on YouTube that "select trucks will be going to the White House" but emphasized that the group as a whole would not be going into the city. He did not elaborate on those plans, and there were no signs they had materialized by Saturday afternoon.

Large trucks are prohibited from many roads in the District, and there are many regulations governing their operation, including how long they can idle.

In response to the convoy, about 50 people gathered Saturday at Freedom Plaza in the District for a demonstration against white nationalism. Veterans, labor organizers and civil rights advocates rallied around a shared message — that the trucker convoy doesn't speak for all veterans, truck drivers and workers.

"There's this misunderstanding that because they're so loud they speak for the majority of the population, and that's just not true," said Linsay Rousseau, 41, an Army veteran and spokeswoman for the group Continue to Serve.

At the Hagerstown speedway, Heather Kelly, 43, a former nurse, said she had always got the vaccines required for her job, but didn't want to get what she saw as a novel COVID shot. Her opposition to mask rules and vaccine mandates - and the loss of faith in the government she said it triggered - upended her life. She quit her job at a long-term care facility and pulled her children out of school.

"You have free will, free choice," she said. "You let the government tell you to put something on your face. Am I going to have to have my head covered next like I am in a Muslim country?"

Kelly, who said she voted for Barack Obama for president in 2008, came to Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally to show how many people had voted for Trump, but said she didn't learn about the attack on the Capitol until later. Recently, she and her 18-year-old son climbed into their minivan and joined the convoy.

"I was working hard. I was driven. I spent my children's childhood in medical school," Kelly said, facing her son under the yellow hue of truck lights, her eyes welling up. "To see it corrupted the way that it is, it's very sad for me."

Jim Hasner, 40, joined the convoy in Indiana, driving a truck. He owns his own company and attributed economic struggles to pandemic restrictions.

Like some other participants, he accused the government and mainstream media of hiding the real truth about the pandemic. He said a virus that claimed more than 1,600 lives in the United States on Friday "is gone."

"It would be really great if people could be honest about things," he said. "Honest about what the government overreach looks like, honest about what the vaccine really is. Have some transparency in the media because it's just it's not accurate."

Robert Erikson, 58, who joined the convoy west of Amarillo on Feb. 27, described his truck as a "house on wheels."

On the outside, it said "For God and Country." Inside, the sleeper was set up for long stretches on the road, with an oven, deep fryer, two burner stoves and a pair of 12-pound weights to "keep his body limber." Altoids and bottles of metabolism-support gummies sat on top of the fryer.

Erikson said he doesn't usually vote but went for Trump in 2016. To him the convoy isn't a political movement. Instead, he said he wants every person in government to resign.

"We need to start over," he said.