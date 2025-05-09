Freed Palestinian student accuses Columbia University of inciting violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Palestinian student arrested as he was about to finalize his U.S. citizenship accused Columbia University on Thursday of eroding democracy with its handling of campus protests against the Israel-Hamas war.
Mohsen Mahdawi, 34, who led anti-war protests at the Ivy League school in New York in 2023 and 2024, spent 16 days in a Vermont prison before a judge ordered him released on April 30. He spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday, a day after pro-Palestinian protestors clashed with campus security guards inside the university's main library. At least 80 people were taken into custody, police said.
Mahdawi said instead of being a ''beacon of hope," the university is inciting violence against students.
''Columbia University is participating in the destruction of the democratic system,'' Mahdawi said in the interview. ''They are supporting the initiatives and the agenda of the Trump administration, and they are punishing and torturing their students.''
A spokesperson for Columbia University, which in March announced sweeping policy changes related to protests following Trump administration threats to revoke its federal funding, declined to comment Thursday beyond the response of the school's acting president to Wednesday's protests.
The acting president, Claire Shipman, said the protesters who had holed up inside a library reading room were asked repeatedly to show identification and to leave, but they refused. The school then asked police in ''to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community,'' she said in a statement Wednesday evening, calling the protest actions ''outrageous'' and a disruption to students for final exams.
The Trump administration has said Mahdawi should be deported because his activism threatens its foreign policy goals, but the judge who released him ruled that he has raised a ''substantial claim'' that the government arrested him to stifle speech with which it disagrees.
Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident, was born in a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and moved to the United States in 2014. At Columbia, he organized campus protests and co-founded the Palestinian Student Union with Mahmoud Khalil, another Palestinian permanent resident of the U.S. and graduate student who was arrested in March.