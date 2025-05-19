Freed from ICE custody, Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi graduates from Columbia to cheers

NEW YORK — Less than three weeks after his release from an immigration jail, the Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi strode across the graduation stage at Columbia University on Monday morning, savoring a moment the Trump administration had fought to make impossible.
Draped in a keffiyeh, Mahdawi, 34, paused to listen to the swell of cheers from his fellow graduates. Then he joined a vigil just outside Columbia's gates, raising a photograph of his classmate Mahmoud Khalil, who remains in federal custody.
''It's very mixed emotions,'' Mahdawi told The Associated Press. ''The Trump administration wanted to rob me of this opportunity. They wanted me to be in a prison, in prison clothes, to not have education and to not have joy or celebration.''
Mahdawi, a 34-year-old legal resident of the U.S., was detained during an April 14 citizenship interview in Vermont, part of the widening federal crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists.
He was released two weeks later by a judge, who likened the government's actions to McCarthyist repression. Federal officials have not accused Mahdawi of committing a crime, but argued that he and other student activists should be deported for beliefs that may undermine U.S. foreign policy.
For Mahdawi, who earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Columbia's School of General Studies, the graduation marked a bittersweet return to a university that he says has betrayed him and other students.
''The senior administration is selling the soul of this university to the Trump administration, participating in the destruction and the degradation of our democracy,'' Mahdawi said.
He pointed to Columbia's decision to acquiesce to the Trump administration's demands — including placing its Middle Eastern studies department under new leadership — as well as its failure to speak out against his and Khalil's arrest.