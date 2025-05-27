Freed from Hamas captivity, former hostage tells his story through his paintings

That ended on Oct. 7, 2023, the deadliest day in Israel's history. Kozlov had picked up a job working security at the Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel close to the Gaza border, barely sleeping in two nights keeping watch for ticketless intruders. On his third morning, daybreak unleashed hours of chaos and confusion, the sound of gunfire, mad dashes for escape, scaling down a cliff and ultimately being led to a vehicle that Kozlov believed would bring him to safety. He hadn't been killed, he rationalized, so he would be rescued. He never considered kidnapping.