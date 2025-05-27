Freed from Hamas captivity, former hostage tells his story through his paintings

NEW YORK — You'd be forgiven for looking around Andrei Kozlov's studio, dotted with paintings inspired by his eight months as a hostage of Hamas, and seeing only darkness — canvases splashed with gray and ocher, guns tucked into waistbands or resting against a wall, moments of angst and disbelief and pain.
He is a free man now, who often lets a wide smile spread across his face, who can't believe his luck of surviving it all, and who urges you to look further.
A painting of a blackened street his captors led him down is drowned in darkness, but in the distance is a sliver of cerulean sky. A screaming man's reflection is caught, but it's in a mirror on a bubblegum-pink wall. A house beside barren trees is seen in the desolation of night, but its windows glow with lamplight.
''When you're surrounded by something dark,'' the 28-year-old Kozlov says, standing in a shared art studio he works at in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of New York, ''there always can be light inside.''
Nearly a year after his release from captivity, Kozlov is familiar with juxtapositions.
He is mostly happy and well-adjusted, able to matter-of-factly describe his ordeal, but sometimes returns in his mind to what he went through. He is alive and filled with gratitude but feels the weight of those not yet free. He is no longer a hostage but knows the world may always see him as one.
''I will be a former hostage forever,'' he says. ''It will forever be a part of my life.''
Captured while working at music festival