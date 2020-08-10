Locast, an app that provides viewers free access to network TV, will finally be available in the Twin Cities.
The nonprofit service, which launched in 2018, offers access to broadcast programs on phones and tablets. The primary audience is people who don’t have cable, satellite TV or a strong on-air signal.
The company’s long-range future is uncertain. The four major networks sued Locast in July 2019 on the grounds that it is violating copyright laws. Locast has filed a countersuit.
Locast was previously available in most major metro areas. Until Tuesday, Detroit and the Twin Cities were the two biggest markets that didn’t have access.
@nealjustin
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases suffering from burnout, dozens of state and local public health officials around the U.S. have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.
Variety
Lileks: Please, more junk mail
It's always a shock when you get that AARP card in the mail. What? I'm not old. Although the actual sound of surprise and indignation…
TV & Media
Summer's best comic book-inspired TV shows plumb the depths of the obscure
Call it the Summer of the C-List. Despite the pandemic, TV still has a lot of original content — much of which is based on…
TV & Media
Pop Culture Q&A: 'Beecham House' closed its run without closure
Q: I have very much enjoyed “Beecham House” on PBS’ “Masterpiece.” This story is set in India, with beautiful scenery, excellent character expositions and…
Stage & Arts
The always intimate Theatre for One goes online
The coronavirus hasn't stopped the world's smallest theater.