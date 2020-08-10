Locast, an app that provides viewers free access to network TV, will be available Tuesday in the Twin Cities.
The nonprofit service, which launched in 2018, offers access to broadcast programs on phones and tablets. The primary audience is people who don't have cable, satellite TV or a strong on-air signal.
The company's long-range future is uncertain. The four major networks sued Locast in July 2019 on the grounds that it is violating copyright laws. Locast has filed a countersuit.
Locast was previously available in most major metro areas. Until Tuesday, Detroit and the Twin Cities were the two biggest markets that didn't have access.
Neal Justin
