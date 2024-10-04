High Schools

Free livestream: Watch Rogers vs. Elk River in The Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week

The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are livestreaming Friday’s high school football game at 7 p.m.

By Star Tribune staff

October 4, 2024 at 4:27AM

2024 Star Tribune high school football spotlight games

Watch some of Minnesota’s best high school teams in live streams produced by Neighborhood Sports Network TV.

Week 6: Rogers Royals football vs. Elk River Elks, 7 p.m., Oct. 4.

