Free egg hunts for adults, concerts and other no-cost Twin Cities events to check out

1. The Big Zen20
The annual celebration of all things cannabis shares the same date as Easter Sunday this year — April 20. Take part in an adult Easter egg hunt, Stoner Bingo and video gaming. Entertainment includes a fashion and comedy show, live painting and performance by Dosh & the Mortiholics. (4:20-10 p.m. Sun. The Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. thehookmpls.com)
2. Adult Egg Hunt
Why should the kiddos have all the fun? Bring out your inner child and hunt for eggs hidden throughout the Hewing Hotel’s rooftop. Eggs are filled with prizes ranging from craft cocktails to hotel perks. (11 a.m. Sat. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Av. N., Mpls. hewinghotel.com)
3. Dirty Shorts Brass Band
The 10-member New Orleans-style brass band blends Dixie, jazz and blues for an early week music gig. (7 p.m. Tue. 449 Payne Av., St. Paul. facebook.com)
4. Normandale Writing Festival
A daylong event of hourly sessions with Normandale instructors and published authors. Course topics include discussions on publishing, poetry and more. Author Peter Geye gives a keynote address. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed., keynote address at noon. Normandale Community College, 9700 France Av. S., Bloomington. normandale.edu)
5. One Hit Wonders
The band plays songs that dominated the airwaves and made artists popular. (6-10 p.m. Fri. Black Stack Brewing, 755 N. Prior Av., St. Paul. blackstackbrewing.com)
6. ArtBeat
An inaugural art and music festival features performances by Porch Light, Mati, Gora Ireke, DJ Caiked Up and DJ Angel Beloved. See glass-blowing demonstrations, eat from food trucks and shop from local vendors. (2-10 p.m. Sat. Minnesota Legit, 314 NE. Buchanan St., Mpls. mnlegit.com)
7. DJ Ray Mills
If you can’t afford tickets to the Kendrick Lamar and Sza show at U.S. Bank Stadium, here’s another option. Head for this preconcert party near the venue where you can still catch the vibe. Themed food and drinks will be available. (4-7 p.m. Sat. Umbra, 708 S. 3rd St., Mpls. umbrampls.com)
8. Praxis Gallery
The opening reception features an artist talk and book release with Christine Armbruster for her exhibition “You Belong Where You Feel Free.” (Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat. Exhibit through May 10. 2601 27th Av. S., Mpls. praxisgallery.com)