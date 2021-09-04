The Minnesota Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 tests at new semi-permanent sites in Lino Lakes and Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis site will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Wednesday at the Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. The Lino Lakes site will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Sept. 13 at the former YMCA, 7690 Village Dr. Other sites opened recently in Bloomington and St. Paul.

Testing is free to anyone, with or without insurance. Those who have insurance should show their card so the state can bill their insurance companies.

State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the COVID Testing webpage.

Demand for testing has increased with the spread of the delta variant and will remain critical to slowing spread of the virus as students and teachers return to school and more activities move inside in colder weather, the Department of Health said.

"Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the Delta variant as we continue our work to boost vaccinations across Minnesota," Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement.

Those being tested will provide a saliva sample at the site and should avoid eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum for at least 30 minutes beforehand. Walk-ins are welcome, but tests can also be scheduled Vault Health. Results will be e-mailed in two to three days.

Vaccinations are available through appointments or walk-ins through the Vaccine Connector. The Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline is 1-833-431-2053.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583