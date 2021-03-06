NEW YORK - On the weekend before Christmas in 1996, a shop owner was opening his check-cashing store in Queens alongside an off-duty police officer who was working security when the two were ambushed by a group of men, shot and killed.

The case touched off a ferocious manhunt and within days, three men were arrested. They were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to between 50 years and life in prison for murder.

But more than two decades later, the case collapsed. On Friday, a state judge in Queens threw out the convictions of all three and admonished prosecutors for withholding evidence that would have cast serious doubt on their guilt.

Prosecutors never turned over police reports showing that investigators had linked the killings to other men, members of a local robbery ring. And five witness accounts — never seen by defense lawyers — contradicted the men's confessions, which were wrong on key crime details and which lawyers say were coerced.

The three men — Gary Johnson, 46; George Bell, 44, and Rohan Bolt, 59 — stepped outside prison walls Friday, each with tears streaming down as they embraced their families. "We finally made it," Bolt shouted, as he clutched two of his young grandchildren's hands for the first time.

"The district attorney's office deliberately withheld from the defense credible information of third-party guilt," Justice Joseph Zayas told the men, who appeared in court virtually. He said that the prosecution had "completely abdicated its truth-seeking role in these cases" and suggested that may have been because prosecutors knew the evidence would have hurt the chances of conviction.

George Bell, Rohan Bolt and Gary Johnson expressed their joy upon being released from the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, N.Y., on Friday. Robin Slatten joined her brother, Gary Johnson, after a judge threw out the convictions of the three New York men, who spent decades in prison.

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz supported overturning the convictions because of the new evidence. But she stopped short of saying the men were innocent. Her office plans to review the case for 90 days before deciding whether to retry them.

A review unit Katz created to investigate possible wrongful convictions found no intentional misconduct by the District Attorney's Office. The judge disagreed, calling the office's position "perplexing" and saying prosecutors had hidden evidence and misrepresented facts.

Lawyers had also said it took Katz's office months to agree to release the men even after the evidence was reviewed. In their court filing, they argued that Katz's position denied the men "the complete justice they deserve," with much of the initial evidence against them having fallen apart.

"This should have been done a year ago. What were they doing that caused them to drag their feet?" said Mitchell Dinnerstein, one of Bell's lawyers. He added that he believed the office had taken its position because it was "trying to protect" the prosecutors involved, one of whom still works there.

Then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani had placed intense pressure on detectives to solve the case; one of the victims was the sixth officer killed that year. But recently uncovered documents — police reports, records and notes — shed new light on the case.

The police reports connected members of a gang, known as Speedstick, to the murders. Two of the gang members had told detectives that another member had suggested he was involved, along with Speedstick's leaders.

Witnesses to another shooting months later — which involved one of the gang's leaders — described several striking similarities to the December crime. And investigators on the two cases also met to discuss them.

But prosecutors repeatedly claimed no records linking the crimes existed and spurned efforts to connect them at trial. Lawyers argue the evidence was suppressed.

"In the history of New York state, this is one of the most abusive violations of an individual's constitutional rights that I can imagine has ever taken place," Marc Wolinsky, a lawyer for Bell, said.

The case represents the first test of Katz's handling of claims of prosecutorial misconduct. Some defense lawyers and former prosecutors say misbehavior went overlooked under the borough's district attorney for 27 years, Richard Brown, who died in 2019. Past office leaders have defended him and say those concerns were prioritized when they arose.

After taking office at the start of last year, Katz established a unit to review potential wrongful convictions, something her predecessor had long declined to do. The unit's investigations led two men in separate murder cases to be released from prison last year after witnesses recanted or new DNA testing cast doubt on one man's guilt.

The unit took on the case of the three men convicted in the 1996 shooting last March, after a request from the men's lawyers, and spent months unearthing new documents. It found that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over, and lawyers for the three men said talks began about freeing the men before Thanksgiving. They accused Katz of moving slowly, even after the problems became clear.

The issues in the case are a stark example of the behavior that some lawyers say had been long overlooked in the Queens District Attorney's Office. Judges ruled that prosecutors had misbehaved in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017; a lawyer who reviewed the office's convictions found the prosecutors were rarely disciplined.

One of several prosecutors in all three cases, Brad Leventhal, was among them. Court records show a three-judge appeals panel overturned a conviction in one of Leventhal's attempted murder cases, ordering a new trial in 2006 based on "repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct" during the cross-examination of a witness and closing arguments.

Leventhal, now the chief of the office's Homicide Trial Bureau, deferred comment to Jennifer Naiburg, a chief executive assistant district attorney in the office. Naiburg said that Leventhal had handled roughly 85 cases as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and except for in 2006, he had not been sanctioned for misconduct, and none of his convictions had been reversed.

The office does not plan to review past convictions of individual prosecutors because the review unit determined no intentional misconduct occurred.

Some of the undisclosed police reports, however, had been used in other prosecutions. And notes written by Charles Testagrossa, a former prosecutor in the Queens District Attorney's Office, suggest he was aware a Speedstick member may have driven a van used in the slayings at the check-cashing store.

Testagrossa, now in the Nassau County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement Thursday that he "disclosed all exculpatory material" he knew of in the case and throughout his career. "I have always believed that all parties in a trial — the victims and their families, and the defendants and their families — deserve fairness and justice," he said.

In each man's trial, prosecutors relied on different evidence, including two of the men's initial confessions, an eyewitness identification, a jailhouse informant's account and the testimony of a fourth man who was also charged in the murders. No physical evidence, however, tied any of the men to the crime. Johnson and Bell confessed to the murders several days after they took place, on Christmas. Johnson, however, could not even name the color of the getaway car used.

Bell also offered several descriptions that appeared to be fed to him by officials — and detectives employed tactics while questioning him that are known to lead to false confessions, lawyers argue. Records show he also told a lawyer at the time that he was repeatedly punched and knocked around by a detective.

"When this unfortunate journey began, I was only 19 years old. I was just a kid with no clear understanding of the law or even my own rights," Bell said at the hearing Friday. "Thank you for giving me a second chance at life."