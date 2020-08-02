Cool Mornings Ahead

Free air conditioning! A touch of fall has been working into the upper Midwest, and we will be able to feel it the next several mornings. Monday through Wednesday morning lows look to dip into the 40s across portions of northern Minnesota, with lows in the mid-50s in the Twin Cities. The last time the low dropped to 55F or below at MSP airport was back on June 14th (55F).

_______________________________________________

12th Warmest Start To Summer

While we will see cooler weather over the next few days, it has otherwise been a warm summer in the Twin Cities. The average temperature (taking into account the high and low of each day) so far this meteorological summer has been 74.4F - the 12th warmest start on record. Meanwhile, expanding it out to 2020 so far this year (not shown), it is the 14th warmest start to the year.

_______________________________________________

Chat About Dew Point Amongst Yourselves

By Paul Douglas

"This morning, the sun endures past dawn. I realize that it is August: the summer's last stand" author Sara Baume wrote. I have no qualms with August, but I prefer September, when the crowds are gone, with lukewarm days and a drop in humidity. In reality, August can still be stinking hot.

I don't see a rerun of 90s, but models consistently show a return of 80s from Friday into next week. Don't be fooled by a cool breeze out there this morning - I see plenty of sweaty days between now and mid-September.

Dew point is an absolute measure of how much water is in the air. Unlike relative humidity, which depends on temperature for context, with one dew point number you know instantly how it feels outside. A dew point in the 50s (where we are now) is considered comfortable, 60s humid and 70s are tropical/intolerable. Enjoy this first whiff of fall, because muggy air returns by the weekend.

The approach of summer heat sets off swarms of T-storms from late Wednesday into Sunday, so (always) have a Plan B.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Wake up 56. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, comfortable. Wake up 57. High 75. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled, few showers around. Wake up 58. High 76. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A bit more humid, stray T-storm. Wake up 62. High 78. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Some sun, breezy and humid. Wake up 66. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sticky with a few T-storms. Wake up 69. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Drippy humidities, T-storm risk. Wake up 70. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 3rd

1896: A violent hailstorm destroys two thirds of the crops in Swift County.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Average High: 82F (Record: 99F set in 1941)

Average Low: 63F (Record: 46F set in 1971)

Average Precipitation: 0.15" (Record: 2.36" set in 1982)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 3rd

Sunrise: 6:01 AM

Sunset: 8:36 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 34 minutes and 42 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 28 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14.5 Hours Of Daylight? August 5th (14 hours, 29 minutes, and 39 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6:30 AM?: August 28th (6:31 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 7th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A beautiful Monday is ahead as we head into the first one of August. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s with highs climbing into the low 70s during the afternoon. The morning will be mainly sunny with a few more clouds dotting the sky by the afternoon.

Much of the same is expected across the state on Monday, with mainly sunny skies to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part, but the North Shore could remain in the 60s.

These highs across the state Monday will be below average - up to 10F degrees in some locations. You won't hear me (or my electric bill) complaining about it, though! The average high in the Twin Cities for August 3rd is 82F.

Highs will remain below average through the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the Twin Cities. We do look to climb back into the 80s by the end of the week. The first half of the week appears to be dry, but we could see a few showers or storms pop during the second half of the week as warmer and more humid air returns. However, it does appear most of that period should be dry as well.

We can see the humidity start to increase a little bit toward the second half of the week as dew point values climb back to around 60F by Friday. Enjoy the next couple of days, though, with comfortable dew points in the low 50s.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, we will continue to track Isaias off the Southeast Coast, potentially making landfall Monday Night (more on that below). A boundary in the eastern United States will help produce showers and storms, with another cold front and area of low pressure in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. A cold front moving into Montana will produce storms, with afternoon storms along the Front Range into New Mexico.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday evening will be in the eastern United States along the track of Isaias. In those areas, at least 3-5" of rain could fall.

_______________________________________________

Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias re-strengthened a touch off the eastern Florida coast on Sunday. As of the 5 PM EDT update, the center of the storm was located about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral, FL, and moving north-northwest at 9 mph. The storm had sustained winds of 70 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warning stretch the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to Connecticut. Hurricane Watches are in place from South Santee River, SC, to Surf City, NC.

Isaias will continue to bring the threat for life-threatening storm surge, tropical-storm and hurricane-force winds, and heavy rain and flash flooding to the eastern United States through the first half of the week.

Here's a look at some of those heavy rain totals from the Southeast through the Mid-Atlantic through 7 PM Tuesday. Some areas could see up to 8" of rain which could lead to flash flooding.

_______________________________________________

Scientists and environmental groups 'alarmed' by huge rise in Amazon wildfires

More from NBC News: "Scientists and environmental groups have expressed alarm after new data revealed there were 28 percent more fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this July compared with the same time last year. Satellite images released by Brazil’s space research agency INPE on Saturday revealed 6,803 fires in the Amazon last month. There were 5,318 in July 2019. “I am super concerned," Erika Berenguer, an Amazon ecologist and a senior research associate at Britain's University of Oxford, told NBC News Sunday. Adding that she "alarmed by the numbers," she said that July was the beginning of "burning season" when areas which have been deforested have to be burned to clear the land."

Climate change is bad news for your beach vacation

More from the Washington Post: "For almost as long as people have been building near beaches, they have been protecting those buildings with sea walls. These barriers, which deflect strong waves and prevent coastal erosion, were constructed around ancient Roman harbors and medieval British cities. Archaeologists in Israel have even uncovered evidence of a 7,000-year-old rock wall constructed in the aftermath of the Ice Age to hold back rising oceans as the world defrosted. But modern, human-caused climate change is escalating the threats that make sea walls necessary. Sea levels are rising, putting communities at greater risk from floods. Storms are intensifying, causing more and more sand to erode from beaches. Cities such as New York, Boston and Miami — as well as smaller, beachfront communities from California to Cape Cod — could lose thousands of homes and suffer billions of dollars in damage if they don’t find a way to hold back the water."

It Was 125 Degrees in Baghdad This Week

More from Earther: "As the worldwide feast and celebration for Muslims around the world known as Eid wrapped up on Thursday evening, the Middle East has been trapped in a scorching heat wave. The region—where 20% of the world’s Muslim population lives—has seen record-breaking heat this week. According to the Capital Weather Gang, Lebanon saw its highest temperature on record on Tuesday at 114 degrees Fahrenheit (45.6 degrees Celsius). Damascus, Syria’s capital, reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, tying with its highest temperature on record. And even more shockingly, in Iraq on Tuesday, Baghdad’s temperatures rose above 125 degrees Fahrenheit (51.7 degrees Celsius)—the city’s hottest temperature on record—and Basra shot above 127.4 Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) on Monday and Tuesday. That narrowly missed the hottest temperature of Earth recorded this year, which was set earlier this month at Death Valley."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in. Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser