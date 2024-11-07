Wires

Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.79% this week, its highest level since early July

Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.79% this week, its highest level since early July.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 5:00PM

McLEAN. Va. — Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.79% this week, its highest level since early July.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.

Wires

Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

Wires

Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District