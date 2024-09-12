MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.20% this week, its lowest level since February 2023.
Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.20% this week, its lowest level since February 2023.
Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.20% this week, its lowest level since February 2023.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 at 4:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande
China gives auditing firm PwC a 6-month ban and fine over audit of collapsed property developer Evergrande.