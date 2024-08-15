McLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher, to 6.49%.
Freddie Mac says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher, to 6.49%.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 15, 2024 at 4:01PM
