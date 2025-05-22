MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac says average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.86% this week, its highest level since mid-February.
Freddie Mac says average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.86% this week, its highest level since mid-February
Freddie Mac says average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.86% this week, its highest level since mid-February.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 4:00PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Panama and Venezuela agree to resume commercial flights between their countries after almost a year
Panama and Venezuela agree to resume commercial flights between their countries after almost a year.