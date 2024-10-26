Wires

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 3:41AM

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Polls open in Georgia's parliamentary election that could determine the country's future in Europe

Polls open in Georgia's parliamentary election that could determine the country's future in Europe.

Wires

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning lifts Dodgers over Yankees 6-3 in thrilling World Series opener

Wires

US says Israeli strikes on Iran should 'complete' exchange of fire between enemies, warns Tehran against retaliation