Freddie Freeman's bloop single in 11th starts winning rally as Dodgers beat Giants 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO — Freddie Freeman blooped a single into shallow right-center with two outs in the 11th inning to score James Outman for the go-ahead run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Sunday for a winning series, one day after snapping a season-worst, seven-game losing streak.
Spencer Bivens (2-3) intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani to start the 11th and retired Mookie Betts and Will Smith before Freeman delivered with a ball that dropped between three Giants.
Teoscar Hernández then beat out an infield single for an insurance run and Andy Pages followed with an RBI single.
Ben Casparius (7-3) got Willy Adames to ground out ending the 10th, then pitched a perfect 11th for the win.
Pinch-hitter Luis Matos hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth after Matt Chapman's one-out single started the rally against Tanner Scott, who blew his seventh save in 26 opportunities.
Miguel Rojas homered and Freeman had an early RBI double that had Los Angeles ahead until the ninth.
Dodgers starter and first-time All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out seven over seven innings and allowed three hits.
The defending World Series champion Dodgers (58-39) entered the All-Star break atop the NL West after finishing the first half with nine straight games against clubs with winning records.