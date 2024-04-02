LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman had three hits, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 Monday night.

James Paxton (1-0) threw five scoreless innings in his debut for the Dodgers, who have won four of their last five.

''There's been no let off,'' manager Dave Roberts said of Los Angeles' 5-2 start to the season. ''We had the start in Korea, then to come back here, reset and find a way to win three in a four-game series against the Cardinals and start this series against the Giants with a win is a good start.''

San Francisco's Michael Conforto had a solo shot down the right-field line in the sixth. Keaton Winn (0-1) allowed three runs and struck out six in five innings.

''It's a good start. There's still some at-bats where I feel like I'm missing some pitches and could get some things going. But overall it is nice to see the ball leave the ballpark,'' said Conforto, who has three homers.

Freeman — second in the majors last season with 211 hits — had his third multi-hit game in his last five. He also had two RBIs on a base hit in the third inning and a double in the seventh.

The first four batters in the Dodgers' lineup — Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freeman and Will Smith — accounted for eight of the nine hits and five RBIs. Smith drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and single in the seventh.

''It's just fun. If you would talk to a lot of us we would say we're not feeling the best but we're still getting hits,'' Freeman said. ''It's good to score some runs and James grinded out five really good innings today.''

Hernández blasted a hanging slider by Tyler Rogers halfway up the bleachers in left-center field for a three-run homer in the sixth to extend the Dodgers' lead to 6-1. It was the fourth time in four games the right fielder has gone deep.

Paxton allowed four hits, walked five and struck out five. The left-hander retired the Giants in order only once and had three innings where there were two or more runners aboard. San Francisco had the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth, but Wilmer Flores grounded out to end the inning.

The Dodgers struck quickly against Winn. Betts led off with a triple off the wall in left center when center fielder Jung Hoo Lee crashed into the wall as he tried to make the catch. Betts scored on Ohtani's grounder.

San Francisco also had an RBI single by Flores in the seventh and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Soler in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski was reinstated from the Paternity List after OF Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Dodgers: OF Jason Heyward was out of the lineup due to back stiffness.

UP NEXT

San Francisco RHP Logan Webb (0-0, 3.00) gets the call for the middle game of the series. Los Angeles will go with a bullpen game.

