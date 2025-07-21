Dodgers' Freddie Freeman day to day after being hit on the wrist by a pitch

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman exited Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the sixth inning.
Manager Dave Roberts said Freeman is day to day with a left wrist contusion.
''I held my breath,'' Roberts said. ''I think we all did because, you know, when you're scuffling and to potentially lose a guy for four to six weeks is obviously very scary. But, you know, exhale, sigh of relief after hearing that it (the X-ray) was negative.''
Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana threw an 88 mph sinker that ran inside and hit Freeman in the wrist as he attempted to hold up a partial swing.
Freeman immediately walked toward the dugout, stopped briefly to speak with Roberts and a team trainer, and proceeded down the dugout steps and into the tunnel.
Freeman broke his left wrist in 2017 after being hit by a pitch with the Atlanta Braves.
''He just doesn't come out of games,'' Roberts said. ''And so I didn't know why he was walking towards me. Then hearing him saying that it was his wrist and can't continue, yeah, (I was) really worried.''
Roberts said the team will follow up with Freeman on Monday before determining when he will play again.