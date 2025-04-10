Fred Couples shoots 71 at the Masters. So much for the 65-year-old thinking he no longer belongs

''I don't want to be a clown,'' Couples said, ''but I can play golf. I can play around here. If the weather is like this and not hard, I can — as long as I don't do crazy things — I can shoot 73 or 4 or 5. That's not embarrassing myself at all. If I do that, and did that today and come back with 70 or 71 tomorrow, the goal is for me to make the cut.''