Freak sell-off of ‘safe haven' US bonds raises fear that confidence in America is fading

NEW YORK — The upheaval in stocks has been grabbing all the headlines, but there is a bigger problem looming in another corner of the financial markets that rarely gets headlines: Investors are dumping U.S. government bonds.
Normally, investors rush into Treasurys at a whiff of economic chaos but now they are selling them as not even the lure of higher interest payments on the bonds is getting them to buy. The freak development has experts worried that big banks, funds and traders are losing faith in America as a good place to store their money.
''The fear is the U.S. is losing its standing as the safe haven,'' said George Cipolloni, a fund manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management. ''Our bond market is the biggest and most stable in the world, but when you add instability, bad things can happen.''
That could be bad news for consumers in need of a loan — and for President Donald Trump, who had hoped his tariff pause earlier this week would restore confidence in the markets.
What's happening?
A week ago, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was 4.01%. On Friday, the yield shot as high as 4.58% before sliding back to around 4.50%. That's a major swing for the bond market, which measures moves by the hundredths of a percentage point.
Among the possible knockoff effects is a big hit to ordinary Americans in the form of higher interest rates on mortgages and car financing and other loans.
''As yields move higher, you'll see your borrowing rates move higher, too,'' said Brian Rehling, head of fixed income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "And every corporation uses these funding markets. If they get more expensive, they're going to have to pass along those costs customers or cut costs by cutting jobs.''