At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, hundreds of students protested outside a fraternity house in August after a student reported a sexual assault by one of its members to the police.

At Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill., demonstrations erupted Sunday after several students said they had been drugged at two fraternities. Northwestern suspended recruitment and social events at on-campus fraternity houses.

At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, rumors about a sexual assault prompted hundreds of students to show up outside the Theta Chi fraternity house, chanting an expletive, middle fingers raised. Some protesters overturned a car, and two students were arrested.

These protests were just part of a series of similar demonstrations against fraternities that have occurred this fall — not at small liberal arts colleges, but at big universities with powerful fraternity cultures, like Syracuse University in New York and the public universities of Kansas, Iowa and Mississippi.

Some protests are responding to recent formal reports of sexual assault. A few are driven by anonymous reports on social media, which fraternities say lack credibility, and which universities say they must take seriously, given the reluctance of some victims to report an assault.

But many protesters are not fighting what they see as a single case of rape or violence. Nor are many interested in disciplinary measures, doled out case by case.

Rather, many students, feeling newly empowered after the MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter protests, say they want an overhaul of campus life.

"A lot of students on campus want to see the fraternity completely abolished," said Rebecca Evans, a sophomore at the University of Iowa who helps run U for Us, which supports sexual assault victims at the university.

Fraternity officials say they understand the depth of the students' anger about sexual assault, but that protesters are not seeing the whole picture.

"We have our challenges no doubt, just like the governors of states, just like people who are in media, just like pro athletes, just like entertainment," said Judson Horras, president and CEO of the North American Interfraternity Conference, the largest trade association of fraternities. He added, "We are being labeled for a problem that is frankly much larger than a fraternity issue."

The accused student at the University of Nebraska dropped out of school and is no longer a member of the chapter, according to the Interfraternity Conference.

"So many fraternity men are appalled by this behavior," Horras said, adding that fraternity brothers who expelled members should be supported and encouraged, not targeted by protests.

"They did the right thing," Horras said. "The protests should be directed at the behavior."

Horras said the Interfraternity Conference had taken specific steps to stop sexual misconduct. It requires fraternity members to receive sexual misconduct education, and since fall 2019, it has banned the consumption of hard alcohol at fraternity parties and houses.

Sohaila Ammar and Katie Robertson, both first-year students at UMass, used Instagram to build support for demonstrations on their campus after a friend passed on the accusation that a woman had been drugged and sexually assaulted. They think the pent-up energy of the coronavirus pandemic has been transferred to the protests.

"People are conditioned to be, 'Oh, that's how it is, that's college culture,' " Robertson said. "My generation is a lot less tolerant of things that have happened in the past."

"I feel like we're a lot more radical even than the juniors and seniors, a lot more bold and forward," Ammar said.