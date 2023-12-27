WASHINGTON — Franz Wagner had 28 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds, rookie Anthony Black scored a career-high 23 points and the Orlando Magic defeated the Washington Wizards 127-119 on Tuesday night.

Paolo Banchero overcame a slow start to finish with 24 points and eight assists and Jalen Suggs returned from a two-game absence due to a left wrist injury to score 11.

Jordan Poole had 30 points to lead the Wizards, who have lost four of their last five, and Tyus Jones added 22.

Trailing by as many as eight, Washington's bench came up with 12 points in the first quarter and a 14-4 run tied things at 33 after one.

The Magic went on a 7-0 run to take a 45-38 lead in the second quarter and force Washington to call timeout with 6:44 left in the half.

The Wizards Corey Kispert came off the bench and started the game 6 of 6 including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers for 15 first-half points as Washington fought back from down nine to trail 63-60 at the half.

The Magic led by as many as nine several times in the third before Banchero hit a left-handed layup for the last shot of the third quarter to give Orlando a 98-88 lead.

Washington trailed by as many as 17 in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run capped by Jones' 3-pointer made it 117-111 with 3:10 remaining. Poole hit a pair of free throws with 2:02 remaining to cut the deficit to four and did so again on a dunk with just under a minute to play, but that's the closest Washington got.

The Magic had 70 points in the paint. They've won the first three games of a four-game regular season series with the Wizards.

Daniel Gafford had 13 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Kuzma had 17 for the Wizards.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

