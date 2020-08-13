Frankie Capan, of North Oaks Golf Club, defeated Derek Busby, of Ruston, La., 2 and 1 in the round of 64 in the U.S. Amateur in Brandon, Ore. Capan finished tied for 11th the day before after two rounds of stroke play with a 4-under 139 total.

Two other Minnesota golfers were eliminated in match play. Angus Flanagan of the Gophers lost 2 and 1 to McClure Meissner of San Antonio while Van Holmgren, of Plymouth, fell 3 and 2 to Aman Gupta of Concord, N.C.

Saints’ bats silenced

Tyler Herron pitched a complete game as the Sioux Falls Canaries beat the visiting St. Paul Saints 4-1 before an announced crowd of 1,159. The Saints had eight hits, but were held scoreless until Troy Alexander’s sacrifice fly in the ninth. Saints starter Eddie Medina gave up four runs and six hits in 6⅔ innings. He is 1-6 with a 7.05 ERA.

NEWS services