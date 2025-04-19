Francisco Lindor hits leadoff homer in 9th to lift the Mets past the Cardinals, 5-4

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered off Ryan Fernandez leading off the ninth inning, and the New York Mets survived a late blown lead to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night.
Brendan Donovan had homered off Huascar Brazobán (1-0) starting the the top of the ninth, tying it at 4 with a drive off the netting of the right field foul pole.
Lindor drove a cutter on the third pitch from Fernandez (0-2) into the right field second deck for his 250th homer and his first walk-off homer with the Mets.
Torrens had tied the score with an RBI double in the eighth, his fifth hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position.
St. Louis batters struck out 15 times.
Juan Soto, in a 3-for-31 slide, capped a two-run fifth with a tying RBI single that drove in Tyrone Taylor, who had tripled in the Mets' first run.
Nolan Arenado's RBI single put the Cardinals back ahead 3-2 in the sixth but Vientos tied the score against Kyle Leahy when he homered for the second straight night.
Opposite-field run-scoring singles to right by Pedro Pagés and Jordan Walker had built a 2-0 lead.