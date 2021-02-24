RICHMOND, Va. — Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped UMass 79-65 on Tuesday night.
Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (13-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 16 points and five assists, and Jacob Gilyard had nine rebounds and six assists.
Dyondre Dominguez had 15 points for the Minutemen (7-5, 6-3). T.J. Weeks Jr. added 14 points and Javohn Garcia had 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Curry leads Warriors past Knicks as fans return to MSG
There were only about 2,000 fans in Madison Square Garden, far fewer than would normally pack the place when Stephen Curry and the Warriors come to town.
Sports
Doncic hits last-second 3 to lift Mavs over Celtics 110-107
Luka Doncic slammed the scorer's table in joy this time, rather than anger.
Gophers
With Robbins hobbled, frontcourt depth again become issue for Gophers
7-foot Liam Robbins was the center transfer that Minnesota needed, but the team has struggled with him injured or in foul trouble.
Sports
No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated
Baylor coach Scott Drew figures it will take his team some time to get back to normal after a three-week gap between games.
Sports
Bucks win 139-112 in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's debut
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks demonstrated the magnitude of the challenge facing new Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.