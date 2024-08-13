Francis fires gem, Wagner gets 3 hits in MLB debut as Blue Jays beat Angels 4-2

''When I was at Houston, in big league camp, we had (Alex) Bregman, (Jeremy) Peña and (Jose) Altuve and I would talk to them every day,'' Will Wagner said before the game. ''And I was like, ‘These guys are going to be Hall of Famers.' Now I'm here and I have (Guerrero) and Bo (Bichette) to talk to, too. And there is a mix of guys who are younger that I can fit in with, too. So I'm excited.''