France and Morocco announce high speed rail investments as Macron visits Rabat

Macron and Mohammed VI, who used a cane to walk, later oversaw a ceremonial signing of 22 agreements to facilitate future investments as well as cultural and scientific partnerships. The investments are worth a total of 10 billion euros and include expanding Morocco's high speed rail line southward to Marrakech, which the country hopes to complete before it holds events for the FIFA World Cup in 2030. They also included projects to develop green hydrogen, wind farms and water projects, which Morocco has identified to help insulate the country from the effects of climate change.