France's premier faces questions from an inquiry on a Catholic school abuse scandal

PARIS —
French Prime Minister François Bayrou was set to face questions Wednesday from a parliamentary inquiry into alleged abuse at a Catholic school amid accusations that he has hidden what he knows about the scandal.
Lawmakers at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament, are expected to ask Bayrou what he knew about allegations of physical and sexual abuse over five decades at the private Catholic school Notre-Dame de Bétharram, near the town of Pau in southwestern France.
Bayrou is a longtime and prominent elected official in that region and a number of his children attended the school. He has been the mayor of Pau since 2014 and continues to hold that office since becoming prime minister five months ago. He has been a member of parliament from that area for about 20 years and was the national education minister from 1993 to 1997.
Over 200 complaints have been formally filed since February 2024 over alleged abuse at the school, including dozens of alleged rapes by priests, said Alain Esquerre, the spokesperson for a group of victims.
The scandal took a political turn when Bayrou told the National Assembly in February that he had never been informed of abuse at the school until recent years. A few days later, he said he actually had been aware of ''a slap'' by a school supervisor in 1996 when he was education minister, leading him to commission a report.
Political opponents have accused him of having lied to parliament.
Bayrou has links to the school on a personal level because several of his six children attended the school and his wife used to teach catechism there.