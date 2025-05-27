Wires

France's lower house of parliament adopts bill to allow adults with incurable illness to take lethal medication

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 4:38PM

PARIS — France's lower house of parliament adopts bill to allow adults with incurable illness to take lethal medication.

