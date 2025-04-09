France's Dominique Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Paige Bueckers goes No. 1

NEW YORK — Paige Bueckers is clearly the best-known player in Monday's WNBA draft, but Dominique Malonga of France is among the most interesting.
Curiosity around the 6-foot-6 forward seems to be growing.
''She is a unbelievably intriguing player because she has size, athleticism and range,'' former Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said. ''She's got a wide range of skills, which makes her pretty intriguing.''
There's not much doubt Bueckers is going to have an immediate impact in Dallas on and off the court as the team's first pick, giving the Wings one of the most efficient players coming out of college in quite some time.
Whether other players in the draft can offer quick help to teams will be seen over the next few months. A lot of that depends on which teams draft which players and how that fit evolves.
It certainly applies to Malonga, who played for France's national team at last year's Paris Olympics.
Still only 19, she averaged 15.0 points and 10.3 rebounds this season while playing professional basketball for Lyon.
''If she were in the U.S.,'' Thibault said, ''she would be a college sophomore basically with all that potential in front of her.''