France's Dominique Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Paige Bueckers goes No. 1

She is just 6-1, but led the nation in double-doubles, averaging 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds a game with LSU to finish second all-time behind Courtney Paris in that category. She is able to grab boards over much taller opponents and just has a knack for rebounding. She shot 49% from the field, but most of her shots came from close to the basket. She'll need to increase her range.