PARIS – France will establish a "memories and truth" commission to review the country's colonial history in Algeria following a key recommendation in a new, much-anticipated report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron and released Wednesday.

The report also presented a series of other proposals to address long-standing grievances. But it ruled out issuing an official apology for the past, and the proposals avoided the question of systemic torture by French forces, which Macron has already acknowledged.

The report said its purpose was to achieve a "reconciliation of memories between France and Algeria," two countries divided not by just the Mediterranean Sea but also by deep animosity stemming from years of colonization and an independence war that left hundreds of thousands dead.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Macron's office said that he would create a Memories and Truth Commission as recommended.

The report was written by the French historian Benjamin Stora, who will now head the commission. He said the report focused on a series of concrete actions to "lift the lid" on a range of issues left behind by France's colonial past and the Algerian War.

"If you lift all these lids one after the other, you end up with a real overview of the history of colonization," he said.

Macron, in a letter to Stora in July, said the "subject of colonization and the Algerian War has for too long hindered the construction of a common destiny in the Mediterranean for our two countries."

In commissioning the report, Macron has ventured into sensitive territory where the past six French presidents were reluctant to go.

The French colonial past in Algeria is a trauma that continues to shape modern France, with nostalgia on the right and resentment among the European country's large Muslim population.

Reconciling with the shadows of its past has proved a long and arduous task for France, as it has been for many nations. It took half a century for France to recognize publicly its responsibility for deporting tens of thousands of Jews to Nazi death camps during the German occupation in World War II.

The truth of the Algerian War also lay buried for decades. Sixty years after the 1954-62 war ended and the curtain came down on 132 years of French colonization in Algeria, the issue of France's colonial past has set off debates on the integration of French Muslims, many of whom are of Algerian descent.

Perhaps no French president has gone further than Macron in facing France's colonial past in Algeria, which he called a "crime against humanity" in 2017. Macron in September 2018 officially acknowledged for the first time the widespread use of torture by French forces.

Stora suggested a series of about 30 measures, including the conversion of internment camps for Algerians in France into memorial sites and the overhaul of French school curricula to improve teaching of the history of France in Algeria.

But the report also advises against officially apologizing for the past, arguing that concrete actions are better for promoting reconciliation. Macron's office on Wednesday said there would be "no repentance nor apologies" for France's occupation of Algeria.