PARIS — A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official says.
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into Friday's incident outside Paris.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Leaders of Turkey, Ukraine sign military agreements
Turkey and Ukraine signed military cooperation agreements in Istanbul on Friday, deepening a defense partnership seen as an effort to counterbalance Russia's dominance in the Black Sea region.
World
France: Teacher decapitated, suspect shot dead by police
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official says.
World
Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing
SENEKAL, South Africa —A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of…
World
EU leaders hit out at Turkey's 'provocations' in the Med
European Union leaders on Friday criticized Turkey for ratcheting up tensions with Cyprus and Greece after Ankara sent a ship back into the east Mediterranean Sea on a new energy exploration mission.
World
Virus at 'turning point' in Europe, hitting at-risk groups
Doctors are warning that Europe is at a turning point as the coronavirus surges back across the continent, including among vulnerable people, and governments try to impose restrictions without locking whole economies down.