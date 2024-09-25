Wires

France says it and the US have worked on a plan for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks

France says it and the US have worked on a plan for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 25, 2024 at 10:30PM

UNITED NATIONS — France says it and the US have worked on a plan for a 21-day cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth

Detroit Tigers clinch American League wild card playoff berth.

Wires

Chicago White Sox set the modern major league record for losses in a season with 121

Wires

Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration