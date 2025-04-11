France rugby star Chabal does not remember 'a single second' of his career due to concussion

There's no doubt who's going first in the WNBA draft next Monday with UConn's Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick. After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles' decision to leave Notre Dame and enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick. Five teams don't have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.