France rugby star Chabal does not remember 'a single second' of his career due to concussion

PARIS — Rugby star Sébastien Chabal won two Six Nations titles with France, reached a World Cup semifinal and played 62 times for his nation as a powerful forward.
But he does not remember any of it due to memory loss stemming from the concussions he sustained as a player.
''I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played. And I don't remember a single one of the 62 Marseillaises (national anthems) I experienced,'' Chabal said in an interview with the ''Legend'' show on YouTube. ''I don't have the memory of past moments."
During his career he also won the English title with Sale and scored six tries for France. He was a part of the French side which won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2010, and his thunderous tackling led French crowds to shout ''Chabaaaaalll'' in a deep tone in admiration of his prowess.
None of it registers with him.
"When I talk about it at home with my wife, I tell her that it feels like I wasn't the one who played rugby,'' he said. ''I think that it wasn't me who played rugby, especially because I don't remember the moments.''
'The Caveman'
The 47-year-old became a household name in France and in rugby circles abroad because of his bushy black beard, his hard tackling and the icy stare he gave opponents.