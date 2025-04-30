France is banning activist groups as presidential rivals jockey for position ahead of 2027 poll

PARIS — The French government is banning activist groups on the edges of the political spectrum as it tries to portray itself as the guardian of democracy against extremism. That's prompting accusations of Islamophobia from rivals on the left, and of plagiarism from the far right.
And like much of French politics right now, the latest moves are intertwined with jockeying by political rivals ahead of 2027 presidential elections.
Emmanuel Macron won't be able to stand for re-election in 2027 after serving as president for the maximum two terms, and presidential hopefuls are trying to make the most of a highly inflammatory political context, both on the domestic and international stages.
As extreme political forces made significant gains in recent parliamentary elections, leaving a fractured legislature, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau — a senior member of the government who is eager to succeed Macron — is hitting out at various groups to show his credentials.
On Wednesday, Retailleau confirmed plans for the dissolution of the Urgence Palestine group, a collective calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza which has accused Israel of genocide. During an interview with Europe 1-CNews, Retailleau said that banning the group was a blow to ''Islamism.''
''Islamism is an ideology that tries to use a religion as a tool," he said. "We need to hit Islamism so that we can protect our Muslim compatriots.''
The planned dissolution of Urgence Palestine is the latest move in the French government's strategy to bring down groups deemed as extremists. Retailleau told the lower house of the Parliament this week that he started a similar procedure against a left-wing movement called the antifascist Young Guard.
That group, which is supported by political figures from the hard left, was created in Lyon in response to the growing presence of far-right activists in the city. Retailleau said he is also seeking the dissolution of a group close to the "ultra-right" movement called Lyon Populaire.