France has a new government. Can it solve the New Caledonia crisis after months of deadly unrest?

Tensions have simmered for decades between the Indigenous Kanaks, who have long sought to break free from France after suffering from strict segregation policies and widespread discrimination, and colonizers' descendants and other white settlers who want it to remain part of France. People of European descent in New Caledonia distinguish between descendants of colonizers and descendants of the many prisoners sent to the territory by force. During the 1980s, tensions between the communities morphed into violence that had brought the archipelago to the brink of a civil war.