PARIS — Paris authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who was found in the washing machine of her family's apartment, prosecutors said.
An investigation was opened Friday into the cause of death after the child was discovered in northeast Paris on Thursday night, the Paris prosecutor's office said. A special unit for the protection of minors is leading the probe.
The prosecutor's office did not provide further details, or confirm a report in the daily Le Parisien newspaper that she was found alive in the washing machine by her father and another family member and died in emergency care an hour later.
