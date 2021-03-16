SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – The sweeping view of undefiled wilderness on the border with Mexico long rewarded hikers who completed the Arizona Trail, an 800-mile route winding through deserts, canyons and forests.

Then something else came into focus a few weeks ago at the forbidding site in the Huachuca Mountains: a lonely segment of border wall, connected to nothing at all, in an area where migrants rarely even try to cross into the United States.

"There it was, this unfinished piece of completely pointless wall, right in this magical place," said Julia Sheehan, 31, a nurse and former Air Force mechanic who trekked to the site with three other military veterans who are hiking the Arizona Trail. "It's one of the most senseless things I've ever seen."

The quarter-mile fragment of wall is part of an array of new barrier segments along the border, some of them bizarre in appearance and of no apparent utility, that contractors rushed to build in the waning days of the Trump administration — well after President Joe Biden made it clear that he would halt border wall construction.

Now the incomplete border wall, already one of the costliest megaprojects in U.S. history, with an estimated eventual price tag of more than $15 billion, is igniting tensions again as critics urge Biden to tear down parts of the wall and Republican leaders call on him to finish it.

The latest controversy over the wall comes amid a significant increase in migration across the border that is prompting U.S. authorities to search for extra places to hold new arrivals, especially unaccompanied children.

Cuts through the landscape in Guadalupe Canyon in southeast Arizona, where dynamiting crews were blasting hillsides on Inauguration Day, Feb. 11, 2021. A last-minute rush to build the border wall lasted through President Donald Trump’s last day in office. The effort left odd, partially completed sections of a barrier whose fate President Biden must now determine. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)

The Biden administration suspended construction on the border wall on Jan. 20, the president's first day in office, announcing a 60-day period during which officials are determining how to proceed.

Former President Donald Trump made the wall a symbol of his administration's efforts to slash immigration. While many stretches of the 1,954-mile border already had some low-level barriers built by previous administrations, the project was mired in controversy from the start.

Only a few miles were built in South Texas, the area most prone to illegal crossings. Instead, much of the construction, especially in the Trump administration's closing days, has taken place in remote parts of Arizona where crossings in recent years have been relatively uncommon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for selecting border wall construction sites, contended in a statement last week that locations chosen for new border barriers are "areas of high illegal entry."

Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden's homeland security secretary, has been directed to decide whether to "resume, modify, or terminate" projects when the 60-day suspension ends this month. But the last-minute construction efforts have left a curious tableau for the new administration to evaluate.

Some stretches of the border, especially on federal lands that are relatively flat, now have long, continuous segments of 30-foot high steel barriers that could endure in the desert for decades to come. But in other areas, border-crossers can easily tiptoe around far-flung islands of wall. There are half-dynamited mountaintops where work crews put down their tools in January, leaving a heightened risk of rapid erosion.

In Arizona, ranchers are complaining that rough roads carved by work crews into hillsides near uncompleted segments of wall now serve as easy access points for smugglers and others seeking to enter the once-remote areas along the border.

Democratic members of Congress from border states wrote to Biden this month urging him to cancel all remaining construction contracts and divert remaining funds to removing portions of the wall in places with "particularly destructive environmental damage and destruction of sacred sites."

At the same time, Republicans are positioning themselves around the gaps in the border wall, sometimes literally, in an effort to portray Biden as soft on immigration.