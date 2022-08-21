Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Franco Fragapane's goal led Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory Saturday over Austin.

Fragapane's winner came in the 62nd minute to put United (12-9-5) ahead 2-1.

United also got one goal from Emanuel Reynoso.

Sebastian Driussi scored the only goal for Austin (14-6-6).

United outshot Austin 15-13, with six shots on goal to two for Austin.

Dayne St. Clair saved one of the two shots he faced for United. Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin.

United hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, while Austin will host Los Angeles FC on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports