ATLANTA — Houston's 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.
The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.
Wednesday's game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.
