Sports

Fox will stream next month's Super Bowl for free on Tubi

Fox will stream the Super Bowl on Tubi for the first time, giving streamers and cord cutters a chance to watch the big game on Feb. 9 for free.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
January 15, 2025 at 10:03PM
An aerial overall exterior general view of Caesars Superdome with the New Orleans skyline in the background is seen in New Orleans, Dec. 15, 2024. (Tyler Kaufman/The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Fox will stream the Super Bowl on Tubi for the first time, giving streamers and cord cutters a chance to watch the big game on Feb. 9 for free.

Tubi was acquired by Fox Corporation in 2020. It is a free, ad-supported streaming service.

It is the second time in three years Fox will have the Super Bowl. It was streamed on Fox’s digital apps and website two years ago.

Tubi will also have Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show and its own pre-show. ‘’Tubi Red Carpet'' will be hosted by Olivia Culpo from the Superdome in New Orleans. Culpo is married to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Super Bowl will be available to watch on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and on the NFL’s digital properties.

While NBC Universal (Peacock), CBS (Paramount +) and Walt Disney Corp. (ESPN+) have found success with sports on their subscriber-based digital platforms, Fox has not entered into that realm for entertainment or sports.

Fox was planning to be part of the Venu sports streaming service, before last Friday’s announcement that the joint venture would not proceed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Raiders widen field for their general manager search with more interview requests

The Las Vegas Raiders requested interviews with Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander and Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting director Sheldon White for their general manager vacancy.

Sports

March Madness will pay women's teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

card image

Sports

NFL's wild-card round averages 28.3 million viewers, a 9.3% decline from last year