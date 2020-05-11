LOS ANGELES — Fox's prime-time schedule for fall 2020:
Monday
8 p.m. - "L.A.'s Finest"
9 p.m. - "neXt"
Tuesday
8 p.m. - "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"
9 p.m. - "Filthy Rich"
Wednesday
8 p.m. - "The Masked Singer"
9 p.m. - "Masterchef Junior"
Thursday
8 p.m. - NFL Football
Friday
8 p.m. - "WWE Smackdown Live"
Saturday
7 p.m - "Fox Sports Saturday"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. -"The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. - "Bless the Harts"
9:00 p.m. - "Bob's Burgers"
9:30 p.m. - "Family Guy"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
New York rolling out training for virus detectives
New York is poised to launch its training plan for the huge corps of disease detectives it plans to deploy to track people who might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Variety
Free COVID-19 testing sites open in Madison and Milwaukee
Free community testing sites for the coronavirus opened in Milwaukee and Madison on Monday, expanding the number of locations where people can show up without an appointment to get screened for the highly contagious virus without having to leave their vehicles.
Variety
Pandemic in its early days; company earnings tell the story
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Monday related to national and global…
Variety
Quarantine fashion: Buyers ditch PJs for elevated loungewear
When Los Angeles-based fashion blogger Jacey Duprie finally emerged from days in sweats, changing into black jeans, an ankle-length camel sweater and Gucci loafers, she counted it as one of those "very big victories that used to be small victories."
Variety
Multiple Ohio prison deaths include inmate arguing innocence
Ohio prison inmate Carlos Ridley, four decades into a life sentence for a triple slaying, was awaiting a court ruling this month he hoped would help him prove innocence through DNA testing.