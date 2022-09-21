NEW YORK — A Fox News Channel original, Trace Gallagher, was named anchor of the "Fox News @ Night" hour that airs at midnight on the East Coast, the network said Wednesday.
A veteran news reporter based in Los Angeles, Gallagher has been with the network since its inception in 1996.
He replaces Shannon Bream in the role. Bream recently took over as anchor of "Fox News Sunday."
Gallagher covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia's invasion of Ukraine recently. He spent much time on stories about the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
With Gallagher at the helm, the show will originate from Los Angeles.
