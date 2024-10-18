NEW YORK — Fox News Channel on Friday denied Donald Trump's assertion that any of its employees wrote jokes for him to deliver this week at a New York appearance.
Fox News says none of its employees wrote jokes for Trump to tell at traditional campaign dinner
Fox News Channel on Friday denied Donald Trump's assertion that any of its employees wrote jokes for him to deliver this week at a New York appearance.
By The Associated Press
The former president and current candidate said on ''Fox & Friends'' that ''a couple of people from Fox'' helped him prepare jokes for Thursday's Al Smith dinner, a traditional event in the last weeks of a presidential campaigns where candidates usually appear.
''I shouldn't say that,'' Trump said. ''But they wrote some jokes. For the most part, I didn't like any of them.''
Candidates often turn to professional comedians for material when needed for such appearances; it would be eye-opening and ethically suspect if a news organization contributed.
But Fox, in a statement, said none of its employees or freelancers did so. Instead, Trump is believed to have received material from a comic who occasionally tries to sell jokes to the Fox show ''Gutfeld.''
Trump was at the dinner, while opponent Kamala Harris sent in a taped routine.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
U.S. stocks closed their latest winning week with more records on Friday.