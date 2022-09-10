Tap the bookmark to save this article.

PHILADELPHIA — Freshman E.J. Warner passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, De'Von Fox blocked three punts and Temple beat Lafayette 30-14 on Saturday for the Owls' first victory under coach Stan Drayton.

Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, entered in the second quarter with the game tied at 7 after starter D'Wan Mathis was pulled. Warner capped his first series with a 15-yard touchdown strike to Ian Stewart for his first collegiate touchdown.

Warner connected with a wide-open Jordan Smith for a 17-yard touchdown to give Temple a 28-14 lead early in the fourth quarter, and Fox's third blocked punt led to a safety to cap the scoring.

Jose Barbon caught eight passes for 118 yards for Temple (1-1), which hosts Rutgers next Saturday. Darvon Hubbard and Edward Saydee each had a rushing touchdown.

One of Fox's blocked punts led to a short field and Saydee capped a four-play, 22-yard drive with a 9-yard scoring run for a 21-7 lead with 23 seconds left in the first half.

Ryan Schuster completed 10 of 15 passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns for Lafayette (1-1).

