GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jalen Fowler threw for three touchdowns and his 60-yard scoring pass to Bhayshul Tuten with 6:24 remaining rallied North Carolina A&T past North Alabama for a 38-34 win on Saturday.

Fowler's game-winning toss was immediately on the heels of Rett Files' 4-yard scoring pass to Nick Haynes that gave North Alabama its last lead at 34-31 with 6:47 left.

Fowler finished 14-for-20 passing for 243 yards with scoring passes also going to Zach Leslie and Kashon Baker.

Files threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

The win marks the 10th straight season the Aggies (3-2, 2-0 Big South Conference) have won three consecutive games.

North Alabama (0-6, 0-2) now has lost 10 straight games with the first four starting in its abbreviated 2020 season. The Lions last win occurred Nov. 16, 2019 in a 34-30 contest against Gardner-Webb.

