SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bryce Fowler had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Sacramento State topped UC Davis 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Zach Chappell had 13 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (3-2). Jonathan Komagum pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Caleb Fuller had 16 points for the Aggies (2-2). Elijah Pepper added 10 points and eight rebounds. Christian Anigwe had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com