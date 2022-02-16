A fourth person has been charged in the 2021 kidnapping and murder of a man who was beaten and disposed of in a culvert.

Edgar Martinez-Montez, 36, who has no known address, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree unintentional murder. Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arutro Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Martinez are also charged in the case.

They are accused in the death of Manuel Mandujano, 39, of Minneapolis. Court documents show that Mandujano was labeled a "snitch," beaten and found in a Dakota County culvert on April 26, 2021.

Court documents said Mandujano was accused of working with the police and that several people kicked him and that a nail was driven into his heel.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and charging documents: Mandujano's family reported him missing on April 4, noting that he was last seen on March 27. Investigators obtained three videos from Contreras-Sanchez that showed Martinez-Montez and other men standing around Mandujano while he was being beaten at a house in the 400 block of 36th Street in Minneapolis.

Mandujano was allegedly placed in plastic and then in the hatchback of a car occupied by Morales-Ceras, Martinez and Contreras-Sanchez. Mandujano died as the men drove south and met up with a second vehicle to find a location to dispose the body, the charges said.

Surveillance video captured the two vehicles and showed Martinez-Montez entering a gas station with another person; one of them bought a beverage that was later found near Mandujano's body, the complaint said.

Martinez-Montez told police he was involved in the assault and pushed Mandujano's body out of a car before other men pulled it into a ditch, the charges said.