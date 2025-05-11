Wires

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions.

The Associated Press
May 11, 2025 at 1:46PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US end, with US official saying America is 'encouraged' by discussions.

Wires

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza in first Sunday noon appeal

Wires

Fourth round of talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program begins in Oman, Iranian state media reports